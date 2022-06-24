Bolsonaro's pick for Petrobras CEO gets OK from eligibility committee

SAO PAULO, June 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil giant Petrobras' eligibility committee on Friday gave the go-ahead for the government's pick to be nominated as the next chief executive.

The approval puts former Economy Ministry official Caio Paes de Andrade on the doorstep of the CEO position a month after he was initially chosen. He still needs to be nominated to the board of directors by its current board, which will then confirm him as the company's boss.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler)

