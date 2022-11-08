US Markets

Bolsonaro's party will vote for waiver to cover welfare costs if is in public interest -Party leader

November 08, 2022 — 12:34 pm EST

Written by Maria Carolina Marcello and Ricardo Brito for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The party of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, recently defeated by former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, will vote for A constitutional amendment (PEC) planned by Lula to allow a budget waiver to cover social welfare costs if it is in the public interest, its leader Valdemar Costa Neto said on Tuesday.

"I discussed this at length with President Bolsonaro and he said if it is in the public interest, in the interest of the country, we will vote in favor of the constitutional amendment, but everything has to be well discussed beforehand," the head of PL party told journalists.

