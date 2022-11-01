US Markets

Bolsonaro to make public address at Brazil's presidential palace

Contributors
Lisandra Paraguassu Reuters
Adriano Machado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ROOSEVELT CASSIO

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will soon make a public address at the presidential palace, his press office said on Tuesday afternoon, after Communication Minister Fabio Faria said the president was going to publicly accept his election defeat.

Bolsonaro has yet to concede defeat to his adversary Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after losing a tight runoff race on Sunday.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Adriano Machado; Writing by Peter Frontini)

Reuters

