Bolsonaro supporters invade Congress, presidential palace in Brasilia

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

January 08, 2023 — 02:03 pm EST

Written by Peter Siqueira, Adrian Machado, Tatiana Bautzer for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro broke through a blockade set up by security forces and invaded ministries and the Congress building in Brasilia, according to video obtained by Reuters from Bolsonaro-related groups and footage from local broadcasters.

Protesters also invaded the parking lot of the Planalto Palace, according to CNN Brasil. Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula Silva is currently on an official trip in Sao Paulo state.

