Bolsonaro son targeted in new wave of Brazilian police raids - sources

BRASILIA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Carlos Bolsonaro, one of the sons of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, was targeted by federal police raids on Monday as part of their probe into suspected illegal spying during his father's term, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Federal police, who are investigating accusations of illegal monitoring of citizens by the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) during Bolsonaro's 2019-22 administration, served search and seizure warrants against Carlos, according to the sources.

Last week they had already launched raids targeting former Abin head and congressman Alexandre Ramagem, a Bolsonaro loyalist planning to run for mayor of Rio de Janeiro, as part of the probe.

Supreme Court documents unsealed on Thursday showed that the spy agency is accused of illegal surveillance on at least three Supreme Court justices and a former Lower House speaker during Bolsonaro's presidency.

