Bolsonaro signs law ending disciplinary detention for military police and firefighters

Gabriela Mello Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

SAO PAULO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has signed into law a bill that eliminates jail time as a punishment for military police and firefighters convicted of disciplinary offenses, according to the Official Gazette on Friday.

All Brazilian states have 12 months to implement the necessary changes to their own legislation.

