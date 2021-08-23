US Markets

Bolsonaro signs Brazil budget law with $31.7 bln deficit

Contributor
Ana Mano Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

SAO PAULO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro signed the 2022 budget law after it received congressional approval, according to a government statement on Monday.

The law aims for a primary deficit, before debt servicing, of 170.47 billion reais ($31.70 billion) and a shortfall of 4.42 billion reais for state-owned companies.

The budget law is based on a forecast of Brazil's gross domestic product growing 2.5% next year, with consumer inflation of 3.5% and an average exchange rate of 5.15 reais per dollar.

The president also vetoed an increase of Brazil's public electoral fund, which should be set by the TSE electoral court, the statement said.

($1 = 5.3770 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano)

