Bolsonaro says Russian fertilizer producers to double supply to Brazil

BRASILIA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro met Russian fertilizer makers in Moscow on Wednesday and said they will double their supplies to Brazil where farmers are facing shortages.

"The supply will be doubled," he told reporters after attending a Russian-Brazilian business conference.

Brazil depends on imports for 95% of its potash and is a major buyer from top suppliers Canada, Russia and Belarus. Last year, Brazil imported some 10 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler)

