Bolsonaro says he will return to Brazil in march to lead opposition - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

February 14, 2023 — 04:11 pm EST

Written by Mrinmay Dey for Reuters ->

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro said he plans to return to the country in March after having spent more than a month in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Bolsonaro will return to Brazil to lead the political opposition to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and defend himself against accusations that he instigated violent election-denial protests last month, he said in an interview with the newspaper.

Bolsonaro flew to Florida two days before Lula was sworn in on Jan 1, and later applied for a six-month tourist visa to continue his stay in the United States.

