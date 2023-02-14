Bolsonaro says he will return to Brazil in march to lead opposition - WSJ

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro said he plans to return to the country in March after having spent more than a month in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Bolsonaro will return to Brazil to lead the political opposition to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and defend himself against accusations that he instigated violent election-denial protests last month, he said in an interview with the newspaper.

Bolsonaro flew to Florida two days before Lula was sworn in on Jan 1, and later applied for a six-month tourist visa to continue his stay in the United States.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Mrinmay.Dey@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.