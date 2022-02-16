Commodities

Bolsonaro says Brazil keen on Russian nuclear reactors, no mention of Ukraine

Credit: REUTERS/SPUTNIK

MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said during a visit to Moscow that his country is interested in small nuclear reactors that are made by Russia's state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom.

In a statement alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bolsonaro did not mention Ukraine by name, but said: "We pray for peace and respect all who act in that way."

"Our corporation (Rosatom) is ready to participate in construction of new power units in Brazil, including low-capacity nuclear power plants, both on land and in floating versions," Putin said.

