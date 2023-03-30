Bolsonaro lands back in Brazil to lead right-wing opposition

Adds more details, context

BRASILIA, March 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro returned from the United States on Thursday, greeted by hundreds of supporters at capital Brasilia's airport to welcome him back after three months.

Bolsonaro, who never conceded defeat in last year's election, is expected to lead the opposition to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, officials in his PL party said.

Supporters with Brazil flags draped around their shoulders sang the national anthem and chanted "legend" as Bolsonaro exited departures at the airport.

Before boarding a plane in Orlando, Bolsonaro downplayed his leadership role and said he will use his experience to help his party campaign in next year's municipal elections, adding that the vote he lost in October is a closed chapter.

"We have turned a page and now we will prepare for next year's elections," he told CNN Brasil shortly before boarding.

Bolsonaro left for the United States two days before he was due to hand over the presidential sash to Lula on Jan. 1. He said he needed rest, but critics say he was avoiding the risks of over a dozen legal investigations he may face in Brazil.

Legal probes have focused on his attacks against Brazil's voting system and alleged role in encouraging supporters to storm government buildings in Jan. 8 riots that recalled the 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Bolsonaro, who holds former U.S. President Donald Trump as his political idol, attended the Conservative Political Action Conference this month in Washington where he questioned the result of the October election narrowly won by Lula and said his mission in Brazil was "still not over."

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Peter Frontini; Editing by Steven Grattan)

