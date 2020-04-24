US Markets

Bolsonaro fires head of Brazil's federal police amid political spat

Eduardo Simoes Reuters
President Jair Bolsonaro has fired the head of Brazil's federal police, according to an announcement in the official government gazette on Friday.

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 24 (Reuters) - President Jair Bolsonaro has fired the head of Brazil's federal police, according to an announcement in the official government gazette on Friday.

Bolsonaro has been tussling with his powerful justice minister, Sergio Moro, who had appointed the police chief, Mauricio Valeixo.

