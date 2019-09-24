Bolsonaro: World concern for Amazon must respect Brazil's sovereignty

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday the Amazon rainforest was not being devastated by fires as claimed by "lying" media and that foreign interest in the region was due to its mineral wealth and biodiversity, not its indigenous people.

In a speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Bolsonaro said it was untrue to claim the Amazon is part of global heritage and any foreign aid to help protect the rainforest must fully respect Brazilian sovereignty.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Jamie McGeever, Editing by William Maclean)

