Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V. (BOMXF) Price Target Increased by 12.91% to 2.57

The average one-year price target for Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCPK:BOMXF) has been revised to $2.57 / share. This is an increase of 12.91% from the prior estimate of $2.27 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.22 to a high of $3.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.82% from the latest reported closing price of $1.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V.. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOMXF is 1.26%, an increase of 14.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.46% to 18,176K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BISAX - BRANDES INTERNATIONAL SMALL CAP EQUITY FUND holds 10,535K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,620K shares , representing an increase of 8.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOMXF by 1.78% over the last quarter.

JOEMX - JOHCM Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund Class Z Shares holds 2,782K shares. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 2,330K shares.

EPASX - EP Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund holds 1,000K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 936K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.