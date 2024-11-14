News & Insights

Bologna Airport Reports Robust Growth in 2024

November 14, 2024 — 11:20 am EST

Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S.p.A. (IT:ADB) has released an update.

Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S.p.A. reports strong financial and operational growth for the third quarter of 2024, with revenues rising to €118.7 million, a 13.4% increase from 2023, and a net profit surge of 33.3%. Passenger numbers grew by 8.1%, and cargo traffic increased by 11.8%, underscoring the airport’s strategic importance and the need for further expansion to support this growth. These achievements reflect a robust recovery in the aviation sector and the airport’s significant economic impact on the region.

