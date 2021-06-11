BOLL

Bollore won't seek exemption on public tendering rules on Vivendi - statement

Contributor
Mathieu Rosemain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French billionaire Vincent Bollore's family-owned group has pledged in a letter to media giant Vivendi that it will not request an exemption to file a tender offer on Vivendi's shares if it crosses the 30% threshold in capital ownership or voting rights, Vivendi said.

PARIS, June 11 (Reuters) - French billionaire Vincent Bollore's family-owned group BOLL.PA has pledged in a letter to media giant Vivendi VIV.PA that it will not request an exemption to file a tender offer on Vivendi's shares if it crosses the 30% threshold in capital ownership or voting rights, Vivendi said.

The Vivendi annual shareholders' meeting will have a resolution giving Vivendi the possibility of buying back and cancelling up to 50% of its capital.

Bollore's group said it could also sell some of its Vivendi shares if were to participate in the share capital reduction by tendering its shares, Vivendi said.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BOLL VIV

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters