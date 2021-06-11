Bollore won't seek exemption on public tendering rules on Vivendi - statement

PARIS, June 11 (Reuters) - French billionaire Vincent Bollore's family-owned group BOLL.PA has pledged in a letter to media giant Vivendi VIV.PA that it will not request an exemption to file a tender offer on Vivendi's shares if it crosses the 30% threshold in capital ownership or voting rights, Vivendi said.

The Vivendi annual shareholders' meeting will have a resolution giving Vivendi the possibility of buying back and cancelling up to 50% of its capital.

Bollore's group said it could also sell some of its Vivendi shares if were to participate in the share capital reduction by tendering its shares, Vivendi said.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

