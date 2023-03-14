Bollore SE plans to buy back up to 9.78% of its capital

PARIS, March 14 (Reuters) - Bollore SE BOLL.PA, the family-owned conglomerate of French billionaire Vincent Bollore, said on Tuesday it planned to launch a simplified cash tender offer for up to 9.78% of its share capital.

Under the plan, Bollore SE would offer 5.75 euros per share to buy a maximum of 288,607,076 Bollore SE shares, the company said in a statement.

Should such limit be exceeded, orders would be prorated based on the total number of shares tendered to the offer, the statement said.

Bollore's listed holding Compagnie de l’Odet, which owns 66.83% of the share capital and 76.72% of the voting rights of Bollore SE, has said that it does not plan to participate in the offer.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)

