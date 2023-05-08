Bollore says received put option from CMA CGM for $5.5 bln to buy logistics unit

PARIS, May 8 (Reuters) - French family-run conglomerate Bollore BOLL.PA said on Monday it had received a put option from shipping group CMA CGM [RIC:RIC:CMACG.UL] to buy its logistics unit for an enterprise value of 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion).

($1 = 0.9074 euros)

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((silvia.aloisi@thomsonreuters.com; +393487607044; Reuters Messaging: silvia.aloisi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.