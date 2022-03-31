Bollore reaches deal with MSC on African assets -statement

PARIS, March 31 (Reuters) - French logistics group Bollore BOLL.PA on Thursday said it signed an agreement with shipping company MSC about the sale of Bollore Africa Logistics, valued at 5.7 billion euros ($6.31 billion).

The two companies in December announced they had started negotiations on the deal.

Bollore in a statement said the deal, which is yet to be approved by regulators, is expected to be completed at the end of the first quarter next year.

($1 = 0.9033 euros)

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Chris Reese)

