Bollore (EPA:BOL) Price Target Increased by 7.26% to 6.78

The average one-year price target for Bollore (EPA:BOL) has been revised to 6.78 / share. This is an increase of 7.26% from the prior estimate of 6.32 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.76 to a high of 7.77 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.99% from the latest reported closing price of 6.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 206 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bollore. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOL is 0.35%, an increase of 12.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.75% to 229,106K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

YACKX - AMG Yacktman Fund Class I holds 97,076K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

YAFFX - AMG Yacktman Focused Fund Class N holds 51,192K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,747K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOL by 12.55% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,022K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,183K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOL by 5.85% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,543K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,380K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOL by 5.08% over the last quarter.

GTDDX - INVESCO Developing Markets Fund holds 6,809K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

