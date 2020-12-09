Bollore cuts stake in Italy's Mediobanca to 4.3%

BOLL

French businessman Vincent Bollore has further reduced his stake in Italian merchant bank Mediobanca to 4.3%, according to a filing posted on the website of market watchdog Consob.

Bollore begun reducing his 7.9% stake in the Milanese bank in 2019, after quitting a shareholder pact.

At the end of June Bollore held a 5.6% stake in Mediobanca and almost two-thirds of it was hedged by forward sales, according to the Bollorè Group's half-year financial report.

Bollore is the second single largest shareholder in Mediobanca after billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio.

