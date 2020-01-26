Bolivia's interim leader Anez asks ministers to resign after announcing election run

Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Anez has requested the resignation of her ministers in order to face new a "new stage of democratic transition" after the caretaker leader announced she would be a candidate in upcoming elections in May.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.