Bolivia's economy grew 4.28% y/y in Q3 2022 -minister

LA PAZ, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Bolivian economy grew 4.28% in the third-quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, the Minister of Development Planning, Sergio Cusicanqui, said on Thursday.

Cusicanqui told a news conference the quarterly figure "ratifies the consolidation of the return of the Bolivian economy to the path of economic growth."

Transportation and storage, agriculture, construction, electricity, gas and water were among the main sectors boosting the country's economic growth, he added.

Cusicanqui also said the country expects to have a budget of $4 billion for 2023, adding that around 42% of that budget would be used in the so-called "productive sector" which stimulates the country's economy.

"This means that we are on the path of industrialization, substituting imports, boosting agricultural production and consolidating this process of reconstruction and a return to the road to growth," he said. (Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Sarah Morland) ((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: BOLIVIA ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 1)

