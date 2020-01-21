Bolivia's economy grew 2.9% in run-up to contentious 2019 vote

Bolivia's economy grew 2.86% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2019, one of the weakest rises in years, underscoring the economic challenges facing the country which is still grappling with political upheaval after a disputed election in October.
