Bolivia's Arce rejects IMF proposals on the country's economy

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Bolivian President Luis Arce announced that his government rejects International Monetary Fund (IMF) proposals for the country's economy, the leader wrote in a post on Twitter on Friday, arguing they would hurt the working class.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Isabel Woodford; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

