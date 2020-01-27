Bolivia's Anez sparks fierce backlash with election bid

Bolivian politics is back in crisis mode after caretaker leader Jeanine Anez launched plans to run in upcoming presidential elections, sparking criticism from allies and opponents, and prompting at least one minister to resign in protest.
