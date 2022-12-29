US Markets

Bolivia's agricultural hub set to strike, block highways after governor's arrest

Credit: REUTERS/LESLY MOYANO

December 29, 2022 — 03:03 pm EST

Written by Daniel Ramos for Reuters ->

LA PAZ, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Leading civic groups in Bolivia's agricultural hub of Santa Cruz called on Thursday for a general strike on Friday and highways to be blocked following the arrest of the department's governor Luis Fernando Camacho for his alleged involvement in 2019 political unrest.

The so-called Pro-Santa Cruz Committee, comprised of social groups in the department, published an 11-point resolution on Thursday that included the strike and highway blockades in protest of the arrest.

(Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.