Commodities

Bolivian strike over census delay paralyzes agriculture export hub

Contributor
Daniel Ramos Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Thousands of people in Bolivia launched an indefinite strike on Saturday in the lowland city of Santa Cruz, a major agriculture export hub, to protest the postponement of a population and housing census which delays access to more economic resources.

LA PAZ, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Thousands of people in Bolivia launched an indefinite strike on Saturday in the lowland city of Santa Cruz, a major agriculture export hub, to protest the postponement of a population and housing census which delays access to more economic resources.

One death was reported by police in clashes between people who accepted the strike and those who wanted to reject it. Television news images showed several highways blocked, empty streets and markets and businesses closed.

The results of the census are important for the distribution of economic resources and defining the seats in the Bolivian parliament.

The head of Bolivia's committee to promote the census, Vicente Cuellar, said 2024 and 2025 would not be "opportune" to carry out the census due to the scheduled election in 2025.

Lawmakers have called for calm and agreed to continue talks until an agreement is reached that can stop the indefinite strike.

According to official estimates, Bolivia has about 12 million inhabitants, with about 3.3 million people in Santa Cruz.

Santa Cruz is considered the bastion of the Bolivian economy and is the main livestock and agricultural producer, known for production of soybeans, sunflowers, sugar cane, corn, rice and wheat.

(Reporting by Daniel Ramos in La Paz Writing by Walter Bianchi and Cassanda Garrison Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 6200 7873;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular