Bolivian prosecutors issue arrest warrant for exiled president Morales

Contributor
Danny Ramos Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

LA PAZ, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Bolivian prosecutors on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against former president Evo Morales for alleged sedition and terrorism related to accusations from the interim government that he has been stirring unrest since resigning.

Luis Fernando Guarachi, the head of the Bolivian police´s Public Corruption Division confirmed to journalists in La Paz the warrant had been issued.

Interior Minister Arturo Murillo tweeted a picture of what appeared to be the arrest warrant, adding: "FYI Senor (Morales)."

Murillo is a member of the interim government of President Jeanine Anez, a former senator and opponent of Morales, who stepped into the presidency in November after Morales resigned under pressure from security forces and anti-government protesters, amid reports of irregularities in an Oct. 20 election.

