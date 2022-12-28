US Markets

Bolivian police detain opposition governor of Santa Cruz, interior minister says

December 28, 2022 — 02:45 pm EST

Written by Daniel Ramos and Raul Cortes for Reuters ->

Updates with additional information

LA PAZ, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Bolivian police have detained Luis Fernando Camacho, the governor of Santa Cruz and a prominent opposition leader, Bolivia's interior minister Carlos Eduardo del Castillo del Carpio said on Wednesday on Twitter.

Authorities have not said why Camacho was arrested but he recently led a multi-week standstill, blocking streets and halting trade over the timing of a population census that would likely hand the region more tax revenues and seats in Congress.

Camacho was taken to a local airport to be flown to La Paz, local media reported. Video of the arrest showed Camacho handcuffed on the side of the road and the windows of the car he was traveling in broken.

Several of Camacho's allies, including lawmakers Paola Aguirre and Erwin Bazan, said firearms were used in the arrest.

Protestors entered the airport runway, video showed, though it was unclear whether Camacho had already been taken to La Paz.

Santa Cruz, the country's wealthy agricultural hub, has long butted heads with Bolivia's political capital of La Paz.

(Reporting by Daniel Ramos in La Paz and Raul Cortes in Mexico City; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.