Bolivian opposition candidate invited to participate in vote audit, government says

Vivian Sequera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

LA PAZ, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Bolivian opposition candidate Carlos Mesa is welcome to participate in an audit of votes cast in the country's recent presidential election, Vice President Alvaro Garcia said on Tuesday.

Bolivia has been convulsed by protests since Oct. 20, when its Supreme Electoral Tribunal abruptly suspended publication of results from an electronic count that eventually gave President Evo Morales a fourth term, leading to accusations of fraud from Mesa and his supporters.

