Bolivian ex-president Morales in Argentina with refugee status- Argentine foreign minister

Cassandra Garrison Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Bolivian ex-president Evo Morales is in Argentina with refugee status, Argentine Foreign Minister Felipe Sola said on a local TV channel on Thursday.

Morales had previously been in Mexico where he was granted asylum after his government collapsed in November in the wake of a disputed election.

