Bolivian bond spreads widen to record as reserves dwindle

NEW YORK, March 17 (Reuters) - Bolivian government bond spreads, a reflection of how risky investors see them, have opened to the widest on records going back at least a decade, as the South American country battles against a sharp fall in foreign currency reserves.

The spread, or premium demanded by investors to hold Bolivian debt compared to similar U.S. paper .JPMEGDBOLR, shot past 1,000 basis points this week, up from 550 bps at the start the year and 750 bps earlier this month.

That came after worries about sliding central bank reserves triggered lines outside banks as savers feared a shortage of dollars and put pressure on the pegged currency. It led Fitch Ratings to downgrade Bolivia's debt earlier this week while S&P Global warned of an upcoming downgrade.

Reserves have fallen steeply from over $15 billion in 2014 to $3.5 billion last month as gas exports dwindled, inflation heated globally and amid increased public spending. Recent bank failures in the United States dented global confidence further.

Bolivia is in a group of countries with declining reserves and "which are less able to withstand a sudden stop in capital flows," said Tellimer in a research note this week highlighting implications for emerging markets of the current bank crisis.

Data show a reverse to outflows in EM portfolios this month.

The local boliviano currency BOB= has traded in a pegged rate of 6.96/6.86 per dollar since 2011, but the shortage has seen it fall close to 8 per dollar in unofficial markets.

That said, the Andean country's marketable debt totals about $2 billion in just three notes, with under $185 outstanding in one maturing in August BO096478771=. A $1 billion note matures in 2028 BO158305852= and there is $850 million outstanding in a 2030 bond USP37878AE81=.

The central bank lists over $10 billion more owed to multilateral, bilateral and private creditors as of October.

