Bolivia to ink $350 mln deal in Chinese financing for first zinc refinery

Corrects first paragraph to say government, not president, will sign deal

LA PAZ, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Bolivia's government will sign a deal with China on Tuesday for $350 million in financing to build the South American country's first zinc refining plant, Bolivia's mining ministry said.

The 20-year loan from China's export-import bank will have an interest rate of 2%, the ministry said.

Bolivia last year awarded construction and supervision contracts for the mine to China's Enfi-Crig consortium and to Chongqing CISDI Engineering Consulting Co.

