Bolivia to ink $350 mln deal in Chinese financing for first zinc refinery

February 06, 2024 — 10:35 am EST

Written by Daniel Ramos for Reuters ->

Corrects first paragraph to say government, not president, will sign deal

LA PAZ, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Bolivia's government will sign a deal with China on Tuesday for $350 million in financing to build the South American country's first zinc refining plant, Bolivia's mining ministry said.

The 20-year loan from China's export-import bank will have an interest rate of 2%, the ministry said.

Bolivia last year awarded construction and supervision contracts for the mine to China's Enfi-Crig consortium and to Chongqing CISDI Engineering Consulting Co.

(Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

