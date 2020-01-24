Bolivia suspends diplomatic relations with Cuba after spat over medical program

Bolivia has suspended its diplomatic relations with Cuba, the foreign ministry of Bolivia's interim government said on Friday, marking a stark change in foreign relations sparked by a dispute over Cuban doctors in the country.
