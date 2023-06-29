News & Insights

Bolivia says signs lithium deals with Russian, Chinese firms

June 29, 2023 — 09:56 am EDT

LA PAZ, June 29 (Reuters) - Bolivia's government said on Thursday it had signed lithium agreements with Russia's Uranium One Group and China's Citic Guoan Group, as the South American country looks to develop its huge but largely untapped resources of the battery metal.

