Commodities

Bolivia says it lifts beef, soy export bans as protests persist

November 16, 2022 — 09:33 am EST

Written by Momo Machico and Daniel Ramos for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Bolivia said it has lifted export bans of key food products including soy and beef, which began in late October amid ongoing strikes in the key lowland farming region of Santa Cruz.

"Right now there are no temporary restrictions on these products," Minister of Productive Development and Plural Economy Néstor Huanca said in a TV bulletin late Tuesday, adding that the government had lifted the restrictions in recent days.

Bolivia's government briefly suspended exports of soybeans, soybean meal, soybean meal, sugar, oil and beef in late October, aimed at safeguarding food security in the country as protests mounted in Santa Cruz over a postponed population census.

Huanca added that export restrictions would be revised every three months.

(Reporting by Momo Machico and Daniel Ramos; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((Isabel.Woodford@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.