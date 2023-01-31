Bolivia reports outbreaks of highly pathogenic bird flu in poultry

PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Bolivia has reported two outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5 avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, in the centre of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Tuesday.

One outbreak was found on a laying-hen farm with 35,000 birds and the other one in a backyard with 202 birds for domestic consumption, including ducks, geese and chickens, the Paris-based body said, quoting information from Bolivia's health authorities.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)

