Bolivia prosecutor seeks 6 months pre-trial detention for opposition leader Camacho

Credit: REUTERS/CLAUDIA MORALES

December 29, 2022 — 01:06 pm EST

Written by Kylie Madry and Raul Cortes for Reuters ->

LA PAZ/SANTA CRUZ, Bolivia, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Bolivian prosecutors are requesting six months of pre-trial detention for opposition Governor Luis Fernando Camacho, state prosecutor Omar Mejillones said Thursday.

More recently, Camacho has backed protests in Santa Cruz demanding the national government proceed with a delayed census. A new census would likely give his region more tax revenues and seats in Congress.

Camacho's communications team on Wednesday posted a statement released by the La Paz prosecutor's office in which Camacho said the accusations against him lacked truth and credibility.

On Thursday, Camacho's communications team said on his Twitter account that authorities had prevented his lawyers from filing a constitutional recourse to free him. The tweets said his constitutional rights had been breached and that he had been "kidnapped" and taken illegally to La Paz.

Mejillones said Thursday he had "no knowledge" of the lawyers filing the recourse.

