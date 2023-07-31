News & Insights

US Markets

Bolivia president to attend BRICS summit in bid for new investment

Credit: REUTERS/CLAUDIA MORALES

July 31, 2023 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by Daniel Ramos for Reuters ->

LA PAZ, July 31 (Reuters) - Bolivian President Luis Arce will attend next month's BRICS summit in South Africa as the South American country looks for stronger partnerships and investments to help boost commodities exports and develop its emerging lithium industry, the foreign minister said on Monday.

"We seek to move towards sustainable, inclusive development and to strengthen cooperation ties with these emerging economies," Bolivian Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta said at a press conference.

The Bolivian president will join senior officials from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) at the geopolitical bloc's Aug. 22-24 annual meeting in Johannesburg, where a top issue for discussion will be whether to admit new member countries.

More than 40 countries have expressed interested in joining the BRICS group of nations, a top South African diplomat said this month.

While no official list has been published, countries that have shown interest in the past range from Saudi Arabia, Argentina and Egypt to Iran, Cuba, and Kazakhstan.

At a July meeting of the South American trade bloc known as Mercosur, Arce said that Bolivia was seeking strategic alliances with BRICS countries and new partnerships that challenge the existing global economic order.

Bolivia last week said it was working to complete more of its financial transactions in Chinese yuan, echoing BRICS leaders who have touted aims to decrease their dependence on the U.S. dollars.

BRICS members China and Russia have recently stepped up investments to develop Bolivia's huge lithium resources, including three deals with two Chinese firms and a Russian firm worth a total of $2.8 billion, signed this year.

(Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.