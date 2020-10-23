Bolivia official vote count hands win to socialist Luis Arce

Adds context

SANTIAGO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Bolivia's official vote count on Friday confirmed a win for socialist Luis Arce, who won 55.10% of the vote with all ballots tallied, followed by Carlos Mesa with 28.83%.

The result confirms Arce´s more than 20 point lead over his rival that several unofficial vote counts had already indicated, and marks a return to the left for Bolivia from the present conservative caretaker government that stepped in after long-term leader Evo Morales was ousted last year.

Arce's socialist MAS party has already claimed victory and Mesa conceded the loss on Monday.

