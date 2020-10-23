US Markets

Bolivia official vote count hands win to socialist Luis Arce

Bolivia's official vote count on Friday confirmed a win for socialist Luis Arce, who won 55.10% of the vote with all ballots tallied, followed by Carlos Mesa with 28.83%.

The result confirms Arce exceeded the required 20 percentage-point lead for an outright win that several unofficial vote counts had already indicated, and marks a return to the left for Bolivia from the present conservative caretaker government that stepped in after long-term leader Evo Morales was ousted last year.

