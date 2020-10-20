US Markets

Bolivia official count shows Arce with majority of vote, confirms rapid tally

Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

LA PAZ, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Bolivia's official vote count showed socialist candidate Luis Arce with a majority of the vote with nearly 60% of ballots counted by late morning on Tuesday, backing up unofficial fast counts that had put him as the outright election winner.

The slow official count showed Arce with 50.01% and runner-up centrist Carlos Mesa with around 32% of the vote, indicating a gap of around 18 percentage points, far larger than pollsters had predicted in the run-up to the Sunday ballot.

Arce's socialist MAS party has already claimed victory and Mesa conceded the loss on Monday.

