Bolivia offers $2 bln sovereign debt swap, government source says

LA PAZ, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Bolivia launched a $2 billion exchange offer for sovereign bonds issued between 2012 and 2017 that will remain open until Feb. 17, a government source told Reuters on Friday.

The results of the offer, which should help to strengthen the government's coffers and bolster foreign reserve levels, will be announced in the following days, the source said.

Bolivia, which is still reeling from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, is facing $500 million of debt maturing this year, a similar amount in 2023, and $1 billion in 2028.

The bookrunners are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities BAC.N.

(Reporting by La Paz newsroom, Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Paul Simao)

