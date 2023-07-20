Bolivia hikes lithium resource estimate to 23 mln tons

Adds quote from president, background on lithium projects

LA PAZ, July 20 (Reuters) - Bolivia's lithium resources are now estimated at 23 million metric tons, its president said on Thursday after new government studies that cement the South American country's position as that estimated to hold the most lithium resources globally.

Previous estimates had put this number at 21 million metric tons.

Speaking at a press conference, President Luis Arce said the government had also begun talks with representatives of the European Union for investments in lithium projects.

"All eyes are on Latin America and Bolivia because of the wealth we have of lithium and strategic minerals," Arce said.

The state's lithium firm reached the new estimate after exploring more than 66 wells in two salt flats.

Bolivia has turned to investments from Russian and Chinese firms to develop its huge, but largely untapped resources of the white metal, a key component for batteries used to power electric vehicles.

South America's so-called "lithium triangle" holds more than half the world's lithium reserves, according to U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) estimates. Bolivia's however, would surpass those of its neighbors Argentina and Chile, estimated at 20 million metric tons and 11 million metric tons respectively.

