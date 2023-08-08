Bolivia eyes lithium mining investment from Brazil's Petrobras

LA PAZ, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brazil'sstate-run oil giant Petrobras PETR4.SAhas signaled interest in possibly investing in Bolivia's lithium-rich salt flats with an eye toward industrial-scale projects, the country's top energy official said on Tuesday.

Energy Minister Franklin Molina spoke in an interview with state-owned Bolivia TV on the same day that Bolivian President Luis Arce met with the Petrobras chief executive on the sidelines of an Amazon rainforest summit in Belem, Brazil.

"They also showed an interest in visiting Bolivian salt flats and were motivated by our industrialization projects," said Molina.

"(Petrobras) is showing an interest in this country that's migrating toward electric vehicles and the production of batteries," he added, emphasizing that Boliva's government is keen to advance on lithium.

Petrobras did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bolivia boasts massive lithium resources in sprawling salt flats, but the landlocked South American nation has yet to translate the potential into commercial-scale production. A partnership with Chinese battery giant CATL 300750.SZ is still in an early phase.

Molina also asserted that Petrobras is interested in investing in Bolivian natural gas, the country's main fossil fuel business.

"They're not just talking about the continuity in exports of gas to Brazil, but also in developing future investments in new exploration projects to increase production," said Molina.

The minister noted that in a couple weeks a high-level Petrobras delegation with a focus on natural gas projects will travel to Bolivia, but he did not elaborate.

(Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Richard Chang)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.