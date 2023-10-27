Bolivia economy grows 2.21% in second quarter

Adds background on first quarter

LA PAZ, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Bolivia's economy grew by 2.21% in the second quarter of this year compared to a year earlier, the country's planning ministry said on Friday, boosted by a growth in internal demand.

This follows a 2.3% annual expansion the government reported in the first three months of the year, led by services, transportation, power and construction, even as the oil and gas sector shrunk.

