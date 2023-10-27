News & Insights

US Markets

Bolivia economy grows 2.21% in second quarter

Credit: REUTERS/CLAUDIA MORALES

October 27, 2023 — 10:53 am EDT

Written by Daniel Ramos for Reuters ->

Adds background on first quarter

LA PAZ, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Bolivia's economy grew by 2.21% in the second quarter of this year compared to a year earlier, the country's planning ministry said on Friday, boosted by a growth in internal demand.

This follows a 2.3% annual expansion the government reported in the first three months of the year, led by services, transportation, power and construction, even as the oil and gas sector shrunk.

(Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Sarah Morland; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.