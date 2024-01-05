News & Insights

Bolivia announces major cocaine bust worth more than $200 million

January 05, 2024 — 12:54 pm EST

LA PAZ, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Bolivia announced the seizure of nearly 8.8 metric tons of cocaine from the country's western Oruro department, officials said on Friday, adding in a statement that the drugs were valued at around $224 million and were destined for the Netherlands.

(Reporting by Monica Machicao; Editing by Valentine Hilaire)

