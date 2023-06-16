Boliden's Ronnskar smelter declares force majeure after fire

Adds details, context

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Ronnskar smelter, a major European copper producer, has declared force majeure on copper deliveries to customers after a fire, its owner Boliden BOL.ST said on Friday, adding that the group's other copper deliveries were unaffected.

Ronnskar, Boliden's biggest production unit, halted output on June 13 after fire destroyed its cell house in Sweden.

"For the time being we cannot say exactly when production will be resumed, we aim to within the next couple of weeks," Boliden said in an emailed statement.

The smelter produced 218,000 metric tons of copper in 2022.

A prolonged suspension could tighten copper supplies at a time when only one third - 30,250 metric tons - of the copper inventories in LME-registered warehouses are located in Europe. 0#MCUSTX-LOC

Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 20% to 61,090 metric tons this week.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai and Polina Devitt; editing by Alex Richardson)

