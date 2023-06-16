News & Insights

Boliden's Ronnskar smelter declares force majeure after fire

Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

June 16, 2023 — 10:22 am EDT

Written by Pratima Desai and Polina Devitt for Reuters ->

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Ronnskar smelter, a major European copper producer, has declared force majeure on copper deliveries to customers after a fire, its owner Boliden BOL.ST said on Friday, adding that the group's other copper deliveries were unaffected.

Ronnskar, Boliden's biggest production unit, halted output on June 13 after fire destroyed its cell house.

"For the time being we cannot say exactly when production will be resumed, we aim to within the next couple of weeks," Boliden said in an emailed statement.

